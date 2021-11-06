Hartlepool United v Wycombe Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup first round team news and previews
Hartlepool United are in FA Cup action for the first time this season as they host Wycombe Wanderers at Victoria Park (3pm kick-off).
It’s the second game of interim manager Antony Sweeney’s second spell in caretaker charge and one that is shaping up to be a real test against League One opposition.
Wycombe currently sit fourth in the third tier and competed in the Championship last season. Pools may be without a permanent manager following Dave Challinor’s departure earlier this week but they have enjoyed a solid season so far as they sit in the top half of League Two and have confirmed their place in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy.
Sweeney will be without Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Jordan Cook (groin) but Jamie Sterry and Fela Olomola are expected to be back in contention after spells on the sidelines.
The winners of today’s tie will progress to the second round draw on Monday and net £22,629 in prize money.
LIVE: Hartlepool United v Wycombe Wanderers (3pm kick-off)
- It’s FA Cup first round weekend.
- Pools doubts: Jamie Sterry, Fela Olomola
- Pools outs: Tyler Burey (hamstring), Jordan Cook (groin)
- Team news from 2pm
Antony Sweeney expecting a tough test against Wycombe today
“I expect them to come at us, press high and I don’t envisage they’ll make many changes,” Sweeney said.
“I think even if they did make changes they still play in a way that has been really successful for them.
“Even though they were relegated from the Championship on the last day, that for their football club was a massive achievement to be competitive at that level.
“I don’t see why they’ll change their style in any way, they’ll come at us, press high and play for set-plays with some really powerful players.
“So take away any sort of tactical element, formation, style of play, we’re going to have to go man for man against them and win that battle and hopefully impose our style on the game.”
FA Cup prize money 2021-22
First round proper winners(40)£22,629
Second round proper winners(20)£34,000
Third round proper winners(32)£82,000
Fourth round proper winners (16) £90,000
Fifth round proper winners(8)£180,000
Quarter-final winners(4)£360,000
Semi-final winners(2)£900,000
Semi-final losers(2)£450,000
Final runners-up(1)£900,000
Final winners(1)£1,800,000
Welcome back to our Pools live blog!
We’re back at Victoria Park as Hartlepool United are in FA Cup first round action against Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon.
Antony Sweeney will take charge of the side once again after leading them to victory against Everton under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek.
Pools were knocked out at the first round stage by Salford City this time last year but reached the third round the year prior only to be knocked out by League One Oxford United.
They face League One opposition this afternoon in Wycombe as they look to secure their place in Monday’s draw.
If the score is level after 90-minutes, a midweek replay will take place at Wycombe.