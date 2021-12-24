Pools travel to Mansfield Town on Boxing Day as Lee looks to continue an unbeaten start to life as manager following last weekend’s postponed fixture with Colchester United.

But Pools look set for a return to action on Boxing Day and will do so having enjoyed Christmas Day away from the training ground.

The festive period is the busiest time of the year in football with players called into action multiple times over a short period as games come thick and fast with players often called into training duty on Christmas Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United will have Christmas Day off ahead of Mansfield Town clash. Picture by FRANK REID

But Lee believes his players will be suitably prepared for their trip to the One Call Stadium.

“We’ve got a session on Friday and then we’re going to have Christmas Day off, so they will get time [with their families],” explained Lee.

“We’ve got a lot of people who travel to get them up and the plan before I came in was for them to have it off so I didn’t want to change that.

“But they’ll all have their little programme and they’ll all have their little stuff they have to do so they’ll be ready for Boxing Day.

“I’ve been doing it for 20-odd years. I think the more experienced players will understand, the younger lads might be a little bit different but they’ll soon learn.

“This time of year is work for us. It’s nice to have your Christmas dinner but we’ll be making sure they don't have too much Christmas dinner,” he added.

And while Lee appreciates players give up a lot of their time during this period of the season, he believes that once a season finishes is when players can enjoy their downtime with families.

“Most footballers know we get our time in the summer. That’s your time to relax and spend time with your family.

“At this time of the year we’re busy, we’re fully on it and we have to be switched on. It’s work and recovery and it’s work again because it’s game, game, game.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.