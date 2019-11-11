Hartlepool United will face in the FA Cup either Cambridge United or Exeter City second round IF they beat Yeovil Town
The winners of Hartlepool United’s first round tie at Yeovil Town will face a trip to Cambridge Town or Exeter City in the second round of the FA Cup.
Pools still have to get back Yeovil after their first round tie was postponed until Tuesday evening due to a waterlogged pitch.
The team had already made the 330-mile trip and could face another long trip should they progress with Exeter 350-miles and Cambridge 210-miles away respectively.