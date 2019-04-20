Hartlepool United Women eyeing success after Super 6 Stadium outing - with promotion on the horizon

Hartlepool United Women’s outing at the Super 6 Stadium can just be the start for the club’s female section.

That’s according to manager Jonathan Hayes, who is hoping that the club’s second-ever game at the home of their male counterparts will prove the catalyst to a promotion push next season.

Pools’ women take on Wallsend at the Super 6 Stadium on Sunday, April 21 looking to cement second spot in the Premier Division of the North East Women’s Regional Football League.

And while promotion to the FA Women’s National League - the fourth tier of women’s football - won't be happening this cmapaign, Hayes is targeting a title tilt next season.

“Promotion next season is what we’re looking at,” he said.

“Redcar are coming up who are a decent side and so too are Ossett.

“But we know with the ability we’ve got and the players that are coming in, we can boost the confidence we already have here.

“It’s all about the National League and I would be very disappointed if we weren’t able to achieve that next season.”

But in the short-term, Pools have their now annual trip to the Super 6 Stadium to look forward to.

And after beating York City 3-0 on the hallowed turf last season, Hayes is hoping that a bumper crowd will come out to cheer on his side on Sunday afternoon.

“We want to get 400 or 500, which we think is really possible,” he admitted.

“The fact that it’s Easter Sunday means people might be at a loose end, so it would be great if they can come down and support down the women of Hartlepool.

“It will be a massive occasion for people, so the more the merrier.

“I think people will get a bit of a shock because the standard of football we play is very, very good.

“We play some really positive football. We had 200 people watching us against Durham a couple of weeks ago and people went away and were saying ‘wow, you play some good football’.”

Even first-team manager Craig Hignett has offered his support to the cause, inviting Hayes and assistant manager Andy Hetherington to a Pools training session to garner some advice.

And Hignett’s counterpart in the women’s section believes such links can prove crucial.

“Me and Andy went to spend the morning up at the training ground,” explained Hayes.

“The players knew a lot about the women, the players and where we were in the league, and Craig Hignett was fantastic.

“He spent a good 30 minutes, if not more, before and after the session chatting to us.

“He was genuinely interested in what we were doing and he said we were welcome up any time.

“We’ll probably go back later and pick their brains about pre-season.”

Tickets are available on the day for Hartlepool United Women’s clash with Wallsend Ladies at the Super 6 Stadium. Kick-off is at 2pm on 21st April, with tickets priced at just £1.