Former HUFC players`(stripes) V HUFC Supporters Association 13th October 2019. Picture by FRANK REID

17 pictures of Pools Legends vs Fans match: Were you there?

A Hartlepool United Legends versus fans match proved a huge success with organisers hailing it a great day.

By Mark Payne
Monday, 14th October 2019, 16:45 pm

Sunday afternoon’s match at Hornby Park, in Seaton Carew, saw a number of players from Pools’ 2004-05 season, which ended in the League One play-off final at Cardiff, pull on the blue and white shirt again.

Despite the downpours, hardy fans supported the day which raised money for Hartlepool United Supporters Trust and Hartlepool United’s youth development.

The Legends won the fun game 19-0 but as the Trust said, the result didn’t matter, it was all about enjoying it which all players did.

Here is a gallery of pictures by Mail photographer Frank Reid of the afternoon.

1. The Hartlepool United fans team

Former HUFC players`(stripes) V HUFC Supporters Association 13th October 2019. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Ready for kick off

Former Hartlepool United captain Michael Barron (right) poses for pictures with the captain of the fans team and match officials.

3. Never mind the weather

Supporters turned out despite the rain.

4. Ritchie takes control

Pools 'Player of the Century' Ritchie Humphreys controls the ball under pressure.

