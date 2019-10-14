17 pictures of Pools Legends vs Fans match: Were you there?
A Hartlepool United Legends versus fans match proved a huge success with organisers hailing it a great day.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Sunday afternoon’s match at Hornby Park, in Seaton Carew, saw a number of players from Pools’ 2004-05 season, which ended in the League One play-off final at Cardiff, pull on the blue and white shirt again.
Despite the downpours, hardy fans supported the day which raised money for Hartlepool United Supporters Trust and Hartlepool United’s youth development.
The Legends won the fun game 19-0 but as the Trust said, the result didn’t matter, it was all about enjoying it which all players did.
Here is a gallery of pictures by Mail photographer Frank Reid of the afternoon.