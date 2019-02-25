A summer of change at Hartlepool United? An assessment of the issues facing Craig Hignett at the end of the season

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has discussed at length the concept that this is the weakest Pools will ever be under owner Raj Singh.

He has also spoken in depth about the need to plan ahead, because next season he sees a promotion push as a more-than realistic aim.

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett.

Last week the manager claimed Pools were only “three or four” not “eight or nine” players away from being a National League force.

But where do Hartlepool need to add? Our writer Liam Kennedy takes a look at the three areas Hignett may look to strengthen in the summer.

*CENTRE-HALF

Michael Raynes looked to be the answer to all of Pools’ problems when he signed on a temporary deal from Crewe Alexandra in January but a serious Achilles injury ensured an early end to his Super 6 Stadium stay.

Speaking to the manager, he kept the door open to a summer return, but you get the sense the injury might be too big and time too short to ensure the player is fit for August. And if Pools want to mount a challenge, they need to be firing on all cylinders from day one, unlike in the last two campaigns.

The loss of Andrew Davies was a massive blow, so too Raynes. That experience needs replaced.

*FULL-BACKS - LEFT & RIGHT

Both sides are in need of strengthening.

If Hignett is to switch back to a four in the summer he needs a proper left-back and a proper right-back.

Neither Kenton Richardson or Mark Kitching have done enough to convince when given extended spells in those positions.

Danny Amos has shown promise - this may be something looked at - but he will likely be sent a division higher by Doncaster, if they believe he has a future in South Yorkshire.

That leaves options in those areas sparse, with only Peter Kioso, a natural central defender, Carl Magnay, keen not to play there, and Ryan Donaldson, another player out of position, able to fill those slots.

*STRIKER

Getting Nicke Kabamba as well as Luke James and Niko Muir tied down to longer-term deals is a must for Pools this summer.

But even with that trio on the books, adding one more body in that area looks essential.

While James can play anywhere across the frontline and wide, Muir is more of a No 10, link man, so Pools lack another option if Kabamba were to be out.

*AND THE REST...

With the majority of the first-team squad out of contract in the summer, Pools have got some big decisions to make.

Will they stick with Scott Loach or go for another option? He wants to stay, of course.

There are a number of calls to make in midfield with Liam Noble’s deal done, as well as the likes of Lewis Hawkins and Conor Newton not in the first-team picture.

Can Luke Molyneux’s deal be made permanent? And what of Carl Magnay, will the former captain be kept at Pools?

Whatever the calls, Hignett has a big summer on his hands.