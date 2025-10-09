This is when Alex Reid is likely to return for Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United boss Simon Grayson. | Adam Cook, The Corner Photography

Hartlepool United hope to have striker Alex Reid back for the trip to Sutton United a week on Saturday, the club physio has revealed.

The 30-year-old, who signed for Pools in the summer having been released by Oldham at the end of last season, started all of the first 11 games of the new campaign but dropped out of the squad for the draw with Tamworth at the end of September with a hamstring injury. The club physio has now confirmed he won’t be involved in the FA Cup fourth qualifying clash with Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday - with the following week’s National League trip to Sutton United more likely.

Club physio Danny O’Connor, speaking to the club website, said: “Reidy’s done very well, I’ve been running him for the past week. “When he pulled up, it was interesting as it was just a little tweak more than anything.

“When we watched it back, he gets in a foot race with a Gateshead defender, and you see him feel it, but still sprints. “I had a look at him, we got him off basically for a precaution, and thankfully it was a great decision to do.

“We did similar with Jay Benn previously in the season – with Jay, it was a couple of weeks out rather than a couple of months. “He’s been involved in training today, hopefully at the back end of this week, he’ll go into full training.

“He still needs to do some high-speed sprinting with me, but yeah, he’s he’s coming back. “We’re hopefully aiming for Sutton, hopefully we can get through this weekend with everything that we’re doing, go back into full training on Monday, and he can get back to scoring goals.”

Reid has endured a mixed start to the season, scoring three goals in 11 appearances. All of those three goals came in the opening four matches, with the frontman finding the net in three successive games as Pools made a strong start to the new campaign. Since then, however, things have proven more difficult, both for Reid and Pools, who have dropped out of the play-off places following an indifferent recent run of results.

Meanwhile, on the issue of hamstring injuries, O’Connor added: “We need to address the elephant in the room, we’ve had a few hamstring issues. Some of them can be explained, I know Tom Parkes has come off a couple of times and it’s been more cramped, things like that with him. It’s just been unfortunate.

“So we made a couple of changes, hopefully we’re addressing that to stop it from happening anymore. “I mean, injuries are going to happen, this is the nature of the beast, but we’re getting through the same injuries.

“There’s nothing major going on there, it’s just getting it addressed and hopefully we’re all alright.”

