Andrew Davies could be set for Scotland move following Hartlepool United exit - as Dundee boss confirms interest

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre has confirmed his interest in signing departed Hartlepool United club captain Andrew Davies.

But the Scottish Premiership outfit will only sign the player, if the 34-year-old proves his fitness.

Davies had his contract at the Super 6 Stadium cancelled by mutual consent on Monday, after a hit and miss return to the club he supported as a boy.

And, as reported by the Mail at the weekend, it is the Scottish top flight basement boys who are lining up a move for the defender.

With the player playing just 13 times for Pools since signing on a free from Ross County in the summer, doubts remain about the player's fitness. Davies has not played since Boxing Day due to a hip problem.

And this is something McIntyre, who managed Davies at Ross County, is taking into account when he considers whether to offer the player a deal.

"Dav is a player I know really well and obviously has the right mentality and character," said the Dee boss.

"He has obviously left Hartlepool and is somebody we are interested in but I would like to take a look at his fitness."

Davies had 18 months left on his Pools deal when it was cancelled.

On his departure, he said: "I am sorry that I could not achieve what I had set out to do from the day I joined Hartlepool.

"Football is an environment where you never know what’s around the corner; we go our separate ways with mutual respect and I am grateful for having had the privilege to be captain of Hartlepool United.

"I met some great people at the club, and the fans were great with me so I wish them, the staff and everyone else associated with the club every success in the future."