Dave Challinor is set to become Hartlepool United's new manager.

The former Tranmere Rovers defender will officially be unveiled once contractual issues have been resolved with AFC Fylde.

Until then, Antony Sweeney, who will become Challinor's assistant, is in-charge of tonight's National League encounter with Solihull Moors.

Challinor is set to be in the Victoria Park stands to watch his new team in action for the second time after attending the 2-2 draw with Notts County.

He will then meet with Sweeney on Wednesday as he prepares to take the reigns from Craig Hignett.

The overall reaction to Challinor's appointment is positive from Pools fans, with supporters also delighted to see Sweeney stay on board.

Here is just some of the reaction from supporters on social media:

@JackAshmann: Announce we’re going up.

@CharlJenkins: Very happy to see Sweeney will still be involved, can’t fault the job he’s done so far.

@CoulsonCullen: Get in lads. Sweens number two has to be! Good luck Dave!

Pete Lewis: I don't understand why Sweeney didn't get the job. This looks a step backwards.

Dan Atkinson: Why not Sweeney? Done a better job than most others.

Karl Shipley: Happy with that, Sweeney assistant/first-team coach and one day, manager.

@FreeAdamBale: His remit should be developing our best young players like Bale, Hawkes and Cunningham.

Lee Murdock: Is that him who played for Tranmere years ago and had a right long throw?