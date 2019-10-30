Their third straight victory moved Pools back into the top half of the National League table thanks to a first half brace from Nicke Kabamba.

It was arguably their best performance of the season so far as they saw the game out comfortably after Barnet were reduced to 10-men in the second half.

Typically, consistency has been an issue for Hartlepool again this season. The previous time the side won three in a row, a run of five without victory followed.

Desperate to avoid another false dawn, Sweeney has been working meticulously with the players in preparation for Saturday’s match at Notts County.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like anyone, Sweeney knows the difference between a play-off challenging season and another season of non-league mediocrity will be the side’s ability to capitalise on and maintain these encouraging bursts of form.

He said: “I asked the players one question before the Barnet game which was ‘where do we want to be and what do we want to achieve this season?’”

“I didn’t want the answer, I wanted to be shown it in the performance that we want to be considered a top end of the table side. It’s up to us to find the process that helps us maintain and continue that.