Antony Sweeney during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Barnet at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 26th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News ).

Sweeney has led Pools to three wins and a draw in his four games in charge and has emerged as a main candidate to take the job on a permanent basis.

But with former Dave Challinor in attendance at Notts County on Saturday, the former AFC Fylde boss is looking likely to be Craig Hignett’s replacement as permanent manager of the club.

It is believed that part of the agreement in bringing an external manager into the club is that Sweeney remains as part of the first team coaching set-up.

The 36-year-old has spent the last three years involved with Pools’ youth team and as a first team coach.

And after making 444 appearances for the club between 2001 and 2014, Sweeney is keen to remain involved under whatever capacity the club requires.

“Yes [I want to stay involved], I’ve spent the majority of my career at this football club, it’s been good to me and hopefully I've repaid it in some ways as well,” he said.

“It’s important, I live in the town, I know the football club, I've spent a lot of my career here as a player here, I started my coaching life here. I just want the club to do what is best for the football club and not out of loyalty or convenience.