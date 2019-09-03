Barrow 0-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, goal updates and reaction from Holker Street
Hartlepool United travel to Barrow this evening looking to claim a third consecutive National League win.
The cross country trip to Cumbria comes fresh after Pools’ 730-mile voyage to Torquay and back over the weekend.
Peter Kioso’s late strike wrapped up the points at Plainmoor as Craig Hignett’s side moved up to ninth in the National League table.
Back-to-back defeat for Barrow currently sees them sitting in the relegation zone though they would move within a point of Pools if they were able to pick up three points at Holker Street.
Victory for United could see them move into the play-off places and claim three wins on the bounce for the first time in over a year.
