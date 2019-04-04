Barrow release 500 more tickets for Hartlepool United fans ahead of final away-day fancy dress fixture

Barrow have released another 500 standing tickets for Hartlepool United fans ahead of the final away game of the season.

The game takes place at Holker Street on Easter Monday 22nd April (KO 3pm) and hundreds of Pools fans in fancy dress will be descending on the game.

The final away game of the season has become the traditional date for Pools fans to don their fancy dress with previous themes including Smurfs, Penguins and clowns.

The theme for this year is yet to be announced.

Pools supporters snapped up the initial allocation of 625 tickets in little over 24 hours earlier this week but The Bluebirds have now released more tickets.

A Pools statement read: "In order to assist with the release of more tickets, Pools have agreed to provide Barrow with some of our own stewards to help with the safety operation on the day of the game.

"The extra 500 tickets are on sale now via Barrow’s Online Ticket Website on a first come, first served basis.

"This will take Pools' overall allocation up to 1,125 though there will be no further tickets made available to Pools fans once they have been sold.

"Any remaining tickets will be on sale on the turnstiles on the day of the game but supporters are urged to buy in advance to avoid potential disappointment."