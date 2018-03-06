Big-name managers offer to take charge of Hartlepool for FREE but club to stick with Matthew Bates

A number of out-of-work managers have offered work to for free if handed the Hartlepool United hotseat.

But, for the time being, the club are set to stick with Matthew Bates.

Matthew Bates

Pools have been inundated with applications for their vacant managerial post, which is currently being occupied on a temporary basis by former first-team coach Bates.

The Mail has learned that talks have taken place with a number of those potential bosses, some of whom have offered to work, until the end of the season at least, without payment, given Pools' precarious financial position.

Those CVs and offers are being collated by chief executive Pam Duxbury, and may well be revisited at a later date.

But for the immediate future Pools are more than happy to stand by Bates, as they are keen avoid yet more upheaval, which could potentially further damage their bid to avoid the drop the National League North.

Bates was appointed to the post a fortnight ago, after Craig Harrison got the bullet, having won just one National League game since November.

He opened up with a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Ebbsfleet United, with his side in action again this evening against Aldershot at the EBB Stadium.

Since coming in Bates has appointed two members of staff to the club’s coaching team.

Former Sunderland academy chief Ged McNamee, who coached Bates as a kid at Manchester United, and former Middlesbrough and Chelsea keeper Ross Turnbull have been working with the players for the last 10 days.

Word is the duo have had a positive impact in training, even though many of the squad’s sessions were switched to Seaton Carew’s Sport Domes in light of the cold streak.

While McNamee has been helping Bates closely it is understood much of Turnbull’s work has been in cover for Bernie Hirmer, taking the club’s No 1 Scott Loach, as well as young understudy Ryan Catterick.

The positive impact of Bates, Turnbull and McNamee on the threadbare squad is also said to be a defining factor in the decision, in the short-term, to stick with the status quo.

Meanwhile, the chances of a friendly between Newcastle United and Pools, revealed by the Mail on Friday, appear to be fading, with Rafa Benitez hinting any game may well have to be against higher quality opposition.

He said: “We are analysing a friendly. We haven’t made a decision. It’s not easy, you need a team that can at least give you a match for fitness levels.”

Pools are yet to receive an answer from the Magpies about their offer to play at the Vic.

One date suggested was March 24, but that depends on Bromley beating Spennymoor in the FA Trophy, meaning a postponement of Pools' game that weekend.