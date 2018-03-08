Blair Adams discusses THAT goal, Pools’ struggles and a key change that brought improvement at Aldershot

Hartlepool United defender Blair Adams admits he’s never scored a goal like his 30-yard cracker at Aldershot.

Well, in senior football in anyway.

Adams netted a magical equaliser which eventually counted for nothing down in Hampshire on Tuesday night.

And he admitted it felt like rolling back the years.

“I have only ever scored three goals like that in senior football, so it was definitely my best,” he said.

“It was like rolling back the years – a right-foot curler into the top bin.

“I have scored a few like it youth football. Ged McNamee can vouch for that from our time at Sunderland.

“On a personal note, it was good but we got nothing from the game. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters.”

Pools were much improved from their Ebbsfleet surrender down at the EBB Stadium.

Adams suggests it was to do with the players’ intensity.

“The tempo was better – you could see a difference in the intensity,” said Adams.

“We came here to get the win, even though we went behind.

“For us, we know that the games are running out in this division.

“We are well aware of that in the dressing room.

“It is now time to grind it out.

“We need to get out of this dogfight. Hopefully with that things off the field improve, too. But first and foremost we must do our own jobs.”