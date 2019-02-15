Boreham Wood sign prolific striker ahead of ‘must-win’ clash wtih Hartlepool United

Boreham Wood have landed a prolific striker ahead of the visit of Hartlepool United on Saturday.

The Wood, who sit just one point below Pools in the National League table, have bolstered their ranks with the signing of Harringey Borough striker Ralston Gabriel.

Gabriel, 27, has netted 25 times this season having started the campaign at St Albans City in the National League South, later rejoining Borough - a club for which he netted 30 times last season.

And having now arrived at Meadow Park he is keen to continue his goalscoring exploits and could be in-line to make his debut against Pools tomorrow afternoon.

He told the club’s official website: “I am very happy to be honest with you.

“It is a great opportunity to go and prove myself and show everyone what I can do.

“I have known Luke Garrard (Boreham Wood manager) for a while and it has been positive vibes all the way through.

“I know that he has been monitoring my progress and I just felt that it was the right time for me to come here and show what I can do.”

Meanwhile, Wood defender Danny Woodards believes that the clash with Hartlepool is a ‘must-win’ one for his side.

Boreham Wood have failed to win since Boxing Day, and former Bristol Rovers defender Woodards says his side must do whatever is necessary to claim victory when Pools come to town.

He said: “It’s a must-win game. That’s how we have to look at it.

“We’ve got to do whatever we can do to win that game and we need to go in with a mindset like that.

“Hopefully with that, we will come away from that game with all three points.”