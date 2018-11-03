Bromley 4 Hartlepool United 0: Defensive disaster for Pools as errors cost Matthew Bates' men dear

Hartlepool United suffered their THIRD National League loss on the bounce as they were humbled in the big smoke by rampant Bromley.

Frankie Sutherland scored two penalties, Omar Bugiel and George Porter wrapped up a deserved three points for the hosts against 10-man Pools, who saw Peter Kioso see red in the second 45.

On the selection front Matthew Bates made the one enforced change to the starting XI with skipper Andrew Davies serving the first of a three-game ban.

In came Mark Kitching for the captain, while youngsters Kenton Richardson and Luka Murphy came on to the Pools bench.

During the opening 45 we really did see the best and the worst of Pools. In the second, forget the positives it was a highlight reel of the worst on an untterly forgettable afternoon in London.

While they dominated in an attacking sense at the back end of the 45 - Liam Noble becoming an increasing influence - they let themselves down at the other end.

Defensive errors have cost them too many points already this season and did so yet again either side of half-time today.

Myles Anderson threatened an error within the first five minutes, bringing down a Bromley forward in the area but referee Leigh Doughty wasn't convinced it was worth a spot-kick.

He wasn't so forgiving soon after when Anderson was again caught napping in the area - his challenge on Sutherland was adjudged to have been penalty-worthy and the man in the middle pointed to the spot. Sutherland sent Scott Loach the wrong way for 1-0.

Despite not creating all too many openings Pools dominated the play either side of the half but shot themselves in the foot on 62 when a combination of Nicky Featherstone and Ryan Donaldson contrived to gift the ball to Bugiel who smashed in the second.

Kioso then saw red for a poor challenge in the area and Sutherland again showed the composure to make it 3-0 from 12 yards.

With the game all but won, and Pools looking a spent force, Porter added a late fourth to ensure Pools' hopes of edging back into the play off mix went up in smoke, as they dropped a place and a point further back in the National League.