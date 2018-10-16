Can you spot your friends and family in our Hartlepool United fan gallery as 'terrific' support hailed

Hartlepool United were backed by another big away following for the goalless draw at Leyton Orient in the National League.

Can you spot yourself in our fan gallery, courtesy of Frank Reid?

More than 500 supporters made the trip and Ryan Donaldson praised the loyal fans who made the long journey from the North East to E10.

"Terrific, I’m sure everyone has said it but you run out of words sometimes," said Donaldson.

"It’s five hours away or whatever and they were fantastic, clapping us off at the end and it probably wasn’t the best performance they’ve seen all season.

"They were unbelievable so thanks to everyone who came down."