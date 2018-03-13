Caretaker manager Matthew Bates discusses his Hartlepool United future

Caretaker Matthew Bates admits he is still in the dark about his long-term future at Hartlepool United.

Bates was handed the reins after the sacking of Craig Harrison, and has overseen two defeats and a draw in his three games at the helm to date.

The former defender, who recently added Champions League winner Ross Turnbull and ex-Sunderland academy manager Ged McNamee to his coaching staff, has confirmed he is enjoying his second spell in the hotseat.

And the Mail has learned that his impact on the squad has not gone unnoticed at the top of the club, with the hierarchy impressed by the side’s progress under Bates’ wing.

As yet, though, Bates says he is yet to receive any assurances as to what the future may hold.

“I will just keep working game to game - that is all I can do,” said Bates, whose side travel to AFC Fylde on Saturday sitting four points above the dropzone.

“I will continue to take the first team until I am told differently.

“Nobody knows how things are going to develop off the field.”

“I have really enjoyed this spell in charge so far and I will continue to work hard to produce results for as long as I am asked to.”

Meanwhile, Hartlepool’s reserves’ Durham County Challenge Cup sem-final against Dunston UTS has been rearranged and will now take place this evening.

Organisers of the competition instructed the club that the last four clash must take place this week, meaning the club’s game against Mansfield Town, originally scheduled for this afternoon, has been postponed.

The tie at the UTS Stadium will kick off at 7.30pm, although a statement confirming the news on Pools’ website is urging caution for fans looking to travel north for the encounter. It reads: “Dunston were forced to postpone their weekend meeting with Washington due to a waterlogged pitch but remain hopeful Tuesday can go ahead.”