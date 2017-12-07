Carl Magnay: Hartlepool United are ready to bounce back from Macclesfield Town giveaway by getting a result at Dover Athletic

Carl Magnay says Hartlepool United are ready to bounce back from last Saturday’s giveaway by getting a result at Dover Athletic.

Pools visit the ambitious Kent club at the weekend on the back of a 2-1 defeat by Macclesfield Town.

Craig Harrison’s side had controlled much of the contest with the Silkmen, only to concede twice in a late six-minute switch-off.

Magnay spoke with honesty and conviction after the game, saying anyone not pulling their weight should expect to lose their place.

But the club captain said he fully expects a positive reaction at title hopefuls, Dover, this Saturday.

“That was a blow at the weekend,” said the 28-year-old.

“But we have an honest group, and they do care, I back my team-mates all day long.

“They don’t shy away from anything.

“We’ll do what we’ve done in the past, we’ll work hard to win the next game.

“We’ll brush Macclesfield aside and go again, we’ve done it in the past and we’ll do it again, we need to find consistency.

“Our performance was good on Saturday but the goals were so sloppy, we need consistency.”

Magnay admitted he was one of the players culpable for the equalising goal when Ryan Lloyd stole a yard on the right back and converted sub Elliott Durrell’s cross in the 85th minute.

But the former Chelsea defender says the way the side played ahead of the late collapse was proof of how they can perform.

“We were well in control not just in the first half but the first 20 minutes of the second half,” he explained.

“To be honest, I’m not really sure they had a good spell, maybe five to 10 minutes midway through the fist half, when they penned us back a little bit.

“In the latter stages we were not as free-flowing, but we were at the point of the game where we didn’t need to take risks and we could see the game out.

“Then the chain of events start, they get a flick on, move the ball down the line and fizz a cross in.

“I look back, could I have done better myself, maybe I should have set off a bit earlier to prevent him from tapping in.

“Collectively, we have to defend better and it’s very frustrating because I thought we were comfortable throughout the game.

“Macclesfield didn’t threaten in the second half and that’s when they scored both goals.”