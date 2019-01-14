Carl Magnay reveals his thoughts on his recent midfield switch as he is renamed Hartlepool United club captain

Hartlepool United have named Carl Magnay as club captain, seven months after he was stripped of the honour.

And the 29-year-old admits he is keen to learn from the mistakes he made during his first spell with the armband, which he held throughout the 2017-18 campaign.

"I was very pleased this week when the manager asked if I would return to the role of club captain," said the Geordie, in an interview with Pools' matchday programme, The Blue Print.

"I have a lot of respect for him, as I've said before - I've played against his teams numerous times over the years and they're always well-organised and have been very successful at this level. He also had a spell at Newcastle and I've got a soft spot for them so that helps too!

"In all seriousness though, when you have that much respect for someone and they ask you to be a captain then you do it. I'm back in the role now and I'm keen to learn from a few mistakes that I feel I made when I was skipper last season."

Magnay has been Richard Money's Mr Versatile since the manager arrived at the Super 6 Stadium.

Not only has be played in the centre of a back four and three, he's also been asked to play in an anchor role at the base of midfield.

It's a position he is relishing.

Magnay said: "I have been asked to play a slightly different role in recent weeks and I have to say I've enjoyed it. I quite like that role screening and protecting the back four but I am happy to play wherever the manager wants me to.

"I think he's made it clear that it will chop and change throughout the season but if he wants me sit in front and put out fires, so to speak, then it's a role I am happy to play.

"As a footballer, the more roles you can fill the better and it's good experience for me going in there."