Carl Magnay strike proves confidence is flooding back through Pools’ ranks - Matthew Bates

Carl Magnay doesn’t often attempt the extraordinary, according to caretaker boss Matthew Bates.

But when he does, Bates says he’s got the ability to produce match-winning moments, just like on Wednesday night.

When looking back at the strike, it was not the end product that was the most pleasing factor for Bates. It was the fact that Magnay had the confidence to try it.

And the caretaker thinks that is indicative of the mood with the camp at present.

“I think Carl scored one like that a few years ago when he was at Gateshead,” explained Bates. “We know he has the technique but we do not see a lot of it. I thought he would cross it.

“But that shows the confidence he has gained in the last few weeks. He was confident enough to take it on and he got the reward.

“You will struggle to see a better goal for Hartlepool this season. In fact, you could say that about the league, too.

“When he was going to hit it I thought ‘what on earth are you doing there?’ then as it went closer I thought ‘that’s all right’ then the rest is history.”