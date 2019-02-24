Chief executive Mark Maguire reveals Hartlepool United off-field progress as he provides update on summer plans, kit supplier & club shop

Hartlepool United chief executive Mark Maguire has provided an update on the club's progress off the field, ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer.

Maguire concedes behind the scenes things were a "rush" in advance of last summer, due to the nature and timing of the takeover, but he says this summer will be a whole different ball game.

Speaking to Hartlepool United official matchday programme The Blue Print, Maguire said: "We are full steam ahead with planning for close season and next season.

"It's safe to say that with the progress made so far, we will approach things with much more structure this summer - last year immediately post-takeover we were rushing around to get things in place, which ordinarily would be planned ahead.

"At this point we have a retail plan for the twelve months ahead, a season ticket process ready to go and are working hard commercially to secure existing partnerships and examine new opportunities."

Finding a new kit supplier after the BLK debacle and moving of club shop from off Clarence Road on to it, are key aims of Maguire and owner Raj Singh.

Maguire hopes progress on that front will be made this week.

He said: "We hope to start work on the shop move as early as next (this) week, albeit that it will take a few weeks to open in the new location and that will coincide with choosing a new kit supplier.

"We are also finalising plans for the Victoria Lounge and the space which will be left in the existing club shop - more to follow on that too.

"The ideal is that we will start next season with the various projects complete, a proper pre-season and structured recruitment drive behind us and then we can all concentrate on having a real good go."