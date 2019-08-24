Chorley v Hartlepool United LIVE: Line-ups, goal updates and reaction from Victory Park
Hartlepool United will be looking to pick up their second win of the 2019-20 National League season when they visit newly-promoted Chorley on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Pools currently sit 20th in the table with four points, one point ahead of Chorley who remain without a win since earning promotion from the National League North.
Craig Hignett's side won their previous away game at Maidenhead United before drawing 2-2 against AFC Fylde having led 2-0 and being beaten 3-2 by Bromley at Victoria Park last Saturday.
Chorley drew their opening three games before a 6-1 defeat at home to Solihull Moors and a 4-1 loss at Maidenhead has them looking to bounce back when they welcome Pools to Victory Park.
