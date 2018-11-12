Could Scott Loach leave at the end of his contract? The Hartlepool United keeper discusses his future

Scott Loach has confirmed he would be happy to remain at Hartlepool United beyond this season.

The 30-year-old’s current contract comes to an end in May, and manager Matthew Bates has recently expressed a desire to hang on to his in-form No 1.

Loach is relaxed about his future, but is open to an offer from the Pools hierarchy.

“I love it here - I am not just saying that,” he said.

“This club gave me a chance when no one else would. Yes, I have put in the performances but everyone at this club has treated me well. They gave me the platform.

“I want to play games. I am not going to lie - I want to play as high as I can.

“There are some teams in the division above which would be hard to turn down because of their size but why not stay at Hartlepool? I am 30 now and I have five or six years left at a good level.

“All being well, my mind is on Hartlepool at the minute.”

Loach’s performances for Pools have been almost flawless this season.

And by his own admission, he’s getting better and better under guidance of goalkeeper coach Ross Turnbull.

It is for that reason Loach sees the Super 6 Stadium as the perfect place to continue his footballing development.

Although, he accepts being offered a new deal at the end of the season is not a given, especially if he lets his levels drop.

“They gave me an opportunity to play and I am grateful for that,” said Loach.

“I want to repay their faith.

“Whatever the future, I need to keep putting the performances in for Hartlepool to deserve a new contract.

“I want to give Raj (Singh), Craig (Hignett) and Matthew (Bates) a decision to make at the end of the season.”

Loach joined Pools from Notts County in June 2017.