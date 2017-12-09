Craig Harrison apologises to Hartlepool United fans after 4-0 defeat at Dover

Craig Harrison apologised to Hartlepool United's fans after another embarrassing give away.

Seven days after leaking two late goals to throw away a winning position against Macclesfield, Pools were generous with their defending at Dover Athletic, where they suffered their heaviest defeat of the season.

Mitch Pinnock set the promotion-chasers on their way at the Crabble Athletic Ground with a goal dead on two minutes and doubled the lead on 25 minutes.

Two late goals by former Pools loan striker Ryan Bird added an undeserved gloss on the scoreline.

A number of the 116 fans on a freezing afternoon in Kent vented their fury at the players at full-time.

The majority of the players who did show some respect by applauding the away support did so from a discreet distance while only two spoke to the fans, skipper Carl Magnay and vice captain Scott Loach.

"The supporters were amazing again, unbelievable, turning out in their droves," said Harrison.

"They deserve better than this. We are at Workingtpon next Saturday in the FA Trophy and then we are at home to Maidenhead.

"We must then do our bit towards them without a shadow of a doubt because they were fantastic again.

"They 100% didn't deserve that today and from the staff and the players we are very thankful for the support they give us."

The fans watched their side control probably somewhere in the region of 70% of possession and territory, yet come away with a thumping for two away games on the bounce.

Pinnock got the first in at Loach's near post before tapping in a second after fellow wide man, Anthony Jeffrey, escaped Louis Laing's attention.

Bird headed in number three 11 minutes from time after sub Kadell Daniel had sent over a cross from the left, while in injury time he scored with ease from clodse in with his right foot.

"We've given poor goals away at poor times," he said. "That's been the story of the last few weeks, giving away goals you can't really legislate for.

"You can pick holes in all the goals we conceded."