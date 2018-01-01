Craig Harrison fears loss of momentum ahead of Hartlepool United’s Gateshead clash

Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison fears a loss of momentum ahead of his side’s match with Gateshead.

Steve Watson’s Heed travel to Victoria Park this afternoon (kick-off 3pm), with both sides looking to get their season back on track with three vital National League points.

And given the confidence his side gained from their morale-boosting 2-2 draw, in which Pools clawed a point from a game they were a man and a goal down, Harrison admits part of him was disappointed to see the weekend clash with Chester called off, 24 hours before his side were due to travel to the North West.

“We wanted to play,” he said.

“We are disappointed because although it gives us time to prepare, you also just want to get back out, having done so well.

“That result, and the performance, gave us confidence. We were desperate to keep the momentum going.”

Missing a game, with others playing, meant Pools fell further behind where they want to be in terms of the play-off race.

But Harrison is confident his players will get things back on track, and maybe make a return to winning ways at the Vic.

“Our last home performance was disappointing - we’re hoping for an improvement,” he said.

“If we put in the effort we did at Gateshead, we will not lose to many teams.”