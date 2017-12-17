Craig Harrison vows to fight on at Hartlepool United

Craig Harrison has vowed to battle on as Hartlepool United manager, starting today at the club's training ground.

The Pools squad were back in work this morning at the Racecourse in the aftermath of the FA Trophy elimination at Workington yesterday.

Workington, two divisions below Pools, caused one of the upsets of the first round (Harrogate Town won 2-0 at Wrexham in the other) when Scott Allison struck an excellent 82nd-minute winner at Borough Park.

It was the fifth defeat in six games for Pools who have been knocked off Wembley way and are down in 14th spot in the National League.

Harrison says Pools must "stick together" which is a noble thing to say considering the way he was let down by his players, again, in an abject performance in Cumbria yesterday.

Pools have a home date this Saturday against 13th place Maidenhead United who are above them only by virtue of goal difference.

"I'm absolutely gutted and devastated," said Harrison.

"We have to stick at it, stick together and go again.

"We have big games coming up, we have to stick together, look after each other and go again."

Pools, once again, had the majority of the play, territory and opportunities but, again, could not score.

And, again, they could not keep the ball out of their own net, Reds sub Nathan Waterston galloping down his right flank before crossing for Allison to score his 15th goal of the season.

Pools did chuck everything at the hosts in response, sub Jonathan Franks having a shot cleared off the line, Michael Woods firing over and substitutes Rhys Oates and Devante Rodney having tame attempts saved by Aaran Taylor.

"Today has been a pure, old-fashioned out and out cup tie against a team from a lower division and they have come out winners," said Harrison in his post-match media conference.

"We have to dust ourselves down now and make sure we don't have an extended hangover.

"We have to be ready to go again."