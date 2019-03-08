Craig Hignett assesses Fraser Kerr's impact at Hartlepool United as manager prepares for defensive rejig

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett admits he's been impressed by "excellent" Fraser Kerr since his arrival.

Pools signed the former Scotland under-21 international last week, capitalising on Gateshead's off-field uncertainty to land a player for a nominal fee - the deal coming six months ahead of an expected free transfer switch in the summer.

Hignett handed Kerr his debut in the 2-2 draw at Sutton United last week, just 48 hours after signing.

And the manager was pleased with what he saw from the 26-year-old central defender.

"We got Fraser Kerr in last week and I felt he was excellent on his debut," said Hignett.

"For his first game, he was excellent and we have seen he is a great lad around the place.

"We want players who know the league and are good characters and I would sacrifice a bit of quality for a good character because we are going to need characters and a good spirit next season."

Kerr is almost certain to again start in the centre of a back three for Pools against Dover Athletic tomorrow.

With Peter Kioso serving the second of a two-game ban and Aaron Cunningham carrying a knock, Kerr is likely to be partnered by Myles Anderson and potentially another new signing in the shape of David Edgar, who penned a deal to the end of the season on Thursday.

Hignett is expecting his new look backline to come under some scrutiny from Andy Hessenthaler's men.

“We will have to defend our box on Saturday, but we can do that now and we will want to get at them and attack and get ahead – the first goal is massive in this league," he said.

“They are fighting for their lives and we have to match their attitude and I know Andy Hessenthaler will demand it all from his team."