Craig Hignett backs Hartlepool United new boy to make immediate impression - but also sees the ex-Sunderland midfielder as a potential long-term addition

Craig Hignett is hopeful new boy Adam Bale can make an immediate impact at Hartlepool United.

Bale signed a permanent deal at Pools last week and comes into contention for the matchday 16 for this weekend’s clash with Wrexham.

Sunderland midfielder Adam Bale.

And while his deal will run out at the end of the current campaign, Bale, and others like him, are the type of players Hignett hopes can make an impact long-term at the Super 6 Stadium.

“Adam has a lot to learn, we like what we see and he will get about the pitch and get tackles in,” said the manager.

“The crowd will like him and he’s come here because he knows he needs to play men’s football.

“There will be a little bit of adjusting but we think we have got a player there.

“He’s a bit different to what we have got in terms of winning second balls and being there when needed. I want to work with players who want to improve and work and learn and go onto better things.

“I’m pleased to get him in.”

Speaking to the club website, former Sunderland kid Bale is hoping this move can kick-start his progression into the senior game.

“It was good to train and be alongside the senior players. I want to come here and really develop my game and help the club achieve success,” he said.

“I saw what good players there are when I came in to training so hopefully we can really push on.”