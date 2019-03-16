Craig Hignett believes Hartlepool United got it 'spot on' in Barnet draw

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett believes his side got the balance between attack and defence "spot on" as they claimed a draw at Barnet.

Pools drew a blank in an attacking sense, but created no end of chances, but managed to keep things tight at the other end, claiming a rare clean sheet.

"There’s a happy medium you need at the back and up front and I felt we got it spot on today," said the manager.

"It was a tough one, I’m pleased with a point and a clean sheet and a little disappointed we didn’t score. But it was a tough game in tough conditions and both teams had a go."

Hignett believes it was a game of two halves for Pools, who, he believes, carried a little more potency in the second period.

"Both keepers had some saved to make and their keeper had the harder saves to make," he said.

“They are needing points to stay out of the bottom four and had a go. They wanted to playu football like we did.

“We looked tired first half and there was no lack of effort, second half we were brighter.

“We tried to be better second half and set traps and it worked to a certain extent. Luke (James), Josh (Hawkes), Nicke (Kabamba), Liam (Noble) all had chances and I’m really pleased with the character we showed."