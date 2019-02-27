Craig Hignett delighted to land top summer target early as Hartlepool United complete Scottish defender deal

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of Gateshead's Fraser Kerr for an undisclosed fee.

As exclusively revealed by the Mail earlier today, Pools brought forward their plans to land the former Scotland under-21 international, who was expected to arrive in the summer.

And manager Craig Hignett admits he's delighted to get a centre-half over the line before the weekend trip to Sutton United.

"We have a list of targets that we have been working on for next season," Hignett told Pools' official website.

"Fraser was one of the names at the top of that list so I am delighted we’ve been able to do a deal to bring him in before the summer.

"He’s had an excellent season at Gateshead and played a lot of games so he was someone we were keen to bring here and we’re thrilled he’s decided to join us."

Kerr was at the top of manager Craig Hignett's close season wishlist, which is also thought to include Jon Mellish, but circumstance at the Super 6 Stadium and International Stadium led to the deal being accelerated.

Pools are down to the bare bones at the back in terms of options, with availability so limited the manager was facing up to switch from three central defenders to two at Gander Green Lane this weekend.

Carl Magnay has been ruled out for at least four weeks and is only likely to return for the final few games of the National League campaign, while a season-ending Achilles injury saw Michael Raynes sent back to Crewe Alexandra.

Add to that Peter Kioso will be serving the first of a two-game ban this weekend and it's easy to see why Hignett & Co were so keen to get another defender through the door.

At the other end of the possible deal, financial problems and off-field turmoil is a constant backdrop at play-off chasing Heed.

Earlier this season they lost manager Steve Watson to National League North York City, they've seen three of their best players - including Luke Molyneux - depart, rumours about the future direction of the club are rife and the league have placed Ben Clark's men under an indefinite transfer embargo.

Financially the deal seems to make sense for Heed, with Kerr thought to be one of the club's top earners and the club receiving a fee for the player, but it would also prove a blow to former Pools man Clark's play-off aspirations. Heed are currently eighth in the fifth tier, level on points with Harrogate, who sit one place above them in the last play-off spot.

Kerr started his career at Birmingham City before making the switch north of the border to Motherwell. Spells at Cowdenbeath and Stenhousemuir then followed before signing for Heed last summer.

He takes the number 15 shirt and goes straight into the squad for the weekend trip to Sutton.