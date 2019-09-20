Craig Hignett & Liam Noble discuss tactics during the Vanarama National League match between Maidenhead United and Hartlepool United at York Road, Maidenhead on Saturday 10th August 2019. (Credit: Ian Randall | MI News)

“I know we’re going to get performances like Dagenham every now and again,” recognised the Pools boss following last weekend’s 3-1 defeat in East London.

“It’s important to have a default formation or way of playing so we’ve tried to get into them when things aren’t going the way we want them to and just give them a picture in their head of the shape of the team and what it needs to be and what people’s jobs are.

“Hopefully that’s done but I know I’ll have to reiterate that because you can’t just tell them once, it’s got to be repeated time and time again.

“But they’re good lads and they all understand where they’ve went wrong having seen the video and they know if it happens again they’ll have some ammunition to rectify it.”

Hignett will be hoping his side are able to put in another strong performance against Dover Athletic at Victoria Park on Saturday but knows he has the right players to combat a poor display.

“You need leaders to implement it – Michael Raynes is a natural leader, Ryan Donaldson is a leader, Liam Noble has got a voice,” he added.

“But it’s one thing saying it, we said it at Dagenham, the people who are on the pitch are the only ones who can change it.

“Once we’ve seen how we’re playing, it’s up to them to realise what game they’re in.

“There’s different ways of winning games. It’s about not just playing the game and letting things happen, it’s about recognising what type of game it is and what you have to do to try and win it.

“You don’t want to lose games that’s for sure but when it happens, it’s important you give a reason why it’s happened because you can’t just ignore it and hope it’ll rectify itself.

“Highlighting it always helps because it shows the players what they’re doing wrong.