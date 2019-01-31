Craig Hignett discusses the future of Hartlepool United loan trio Kabamba, Raynes & Molyneux

Craig Hignett has urged his trio of loan additions to grab their opportunity at Hartlepool United with permanent contracts on the line.

A fortnight ago Pools signed Nicke Kabamba from Havant & Waterlooville, Michael Raynes from Crewe Alexandra and Luke Molynuex from Sunderland.

All three came in on temporary deals until the summer.

And Hignett has tasked them with earning permanent contracts at the Super 6 Stadium.

"Some of the players we have brought in recently could be ones who stay," said Hignett, whose side take on Ebbsfleet United this weekend.

"They are all good players and characters.

"They have got a chance from now to the end of the season to earn a contract."

*The date has been set for Pools' Durham Challenge Cup semi-final against Shildon.

The pair will meet on Tuesday, February 26 at the Super 6 Stadium. Kick off is at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £3 for adults, £1 for over 60s and those under the age of 16.

Pools saw off bitter rivals Darlington in the last round with goals from Lewis Hawkins and Josh Hawkes completing a comeback win at Blackwell Meadows.