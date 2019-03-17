Craig Hignett discusses the future of Nicke Kabamba after the Hartlepool United loan man hinted at permanent stay

Nicke Kabamba to Hartlepool United is no done deal, according to manager Craig Hignett.

And while Hignett is hopeful the Havant striker will pen a longer-term contract at the Super 6 Stadium, he’s not counting his chickens just yet.

Last week, speaking exclusively to the Mail, Kabamba was asked about his future and the possibility of remaining at Pools next season.

The striker positively replied: “I’ve been having a word with my agent and with Higgy [Craig Hignett]. Hopefully we should be able to get something sorted out.”

Geography and relocation was always going to the be the major issue in any permanent switch, but the player appears to be more than open to it.

Although Hignett, when asked in the aftermath of Saturday’s creditable, hard-earned 0-0 draw at Barnet, refused to say the deal had the green light.

Instead the manager revealed there are still some hurdles to overcome.

He said: “On Nicke, we have asked him and spoke to his agent - this started weeks ago.

“He obviously has family issues he needs to sort out. His girlfriend lives and works in the Portsmouth region so if he is going to relocate then there’s a lot of things to think about and consider.

“It has to be right for everyone.

“It’s a big decision but we know how he feels after speaking with him.”

Hignett admits he’s been blown away by Kabamba both on and off the park at Pools.

While he’s scored five goals in his ten games in blue and white, the 25-year-old former Portsmouth man has also made a big impression around the club.

Although, he says there will be no hard feelings if the player decides the move is not for him.

“He’s the sort of character you want around the club,” said Hignett.

“He’s fitted in well. If we keep him then brilliant but if he decides the geography is too much for him then we move on, no hard feelings and that’s life.”