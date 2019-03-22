Craig Hignett discusses the futures of Hartlepool United’s emerging talent

Hartlepool United’s youngsters will only continue to get better and better - that’s the view of manager Craig Hignett.

This season has seen the likes of Josh Hawkes and Aaron Cunningham emerge from Pools’ at threat academy, while the likes of Luke Molyneux an Danny Amos have impressed on loan.

Hignett has also hailed the impact of Luke James, still just 24, and strike partner Nicke Kabamba.

While each one of those individuals is already showing they have National League class, Hignett expects them to continue to improve - hopefully at the Super 6 Stadium.

“They all want to beat a man, go past someone, create - they are all playing with a freedom,” he said of his forward players.

“They are a really god, young bunch who will only improve year on year.

“We need to try and keep hold of them and add a little bit of experience to that.

“That is something we are looking at between now and the end of the season.”

Defensively Pools have also shown an improvement, keeping their first clean sheet in five games last time out at Barnet.

“It is no good having defenders who defend well one v one but get pulled all over the place - we spoke a bit about that,” said the manager.

“It is about a unit. It’s about keeping them out at the back and finding a happy medium between scoring goals and not conceding.

“To go and get a point at Barnet was pleasing. We grafted and dug it out when we had to.

“I know it was a 0-0 and I don’t want to not score in games, but a point away from home is always welcome.”