Craig Hignett evaluates Hartlepool United’s play-off chances ahead of Boreham Wood test

Craig Hignett believes that the play-offs are likely to be a long-shot for Hartlepool United this season.

Pools sit 13 points off the top seven with 16 games to play, and Hignett feels that it would take an ‘unbelievable run’ for his side to have any chance of sealing a place in the end of season lottery.

Hopes were high at the start of the season that Hartlepool could mount a promotion push, but results towards the end of 2018 and into the festive period saw them slide down the National League table.

And despite two positive results since he has taken charge, Hignett feels that a push towards the play-offs may now be out of the question.

Instead, he is focused purely on securing maximum points at Boreham Wood - and then will turn his attentions to the trip to Ebbsfleet.

“It’s something that I wouldn’t look at now,” said Hignett on the play-offs.

“I’ll look at each game as it comes, try and get the three points and then see where that takes you.

“It will be tough, we’ll have to go on an unbelievable run if we’re going to do it.

“But you never say never in football.

“But we just need to concentrate on the next game, and then the game after that, and see where it takes you.”

Hignett, meanwhile, is expecting a ‘tough’ test from Boreham Wood this afternoon - although he is keen not to worry too much about Luke Garrard’s side.

“It will be a hard game, a tough game,” he admitted.

“They will give their all for their manager, but that’s what people do.

“I’ve always said it - I’m not too worried about what other teams do, I’m more worried about what we’re doing.

“If we do what we can, and we do it somewhere near the best that we can, then we will be a match for anyone in this league.

“We want to win as many games as we can between now and the end of the season.

“We know it will be tough, but anyone can beat anyone in this league.”