Craig Hignett explains Hartlepool’s transfer policy and how many signings he’ll make in summer

Planning for next season is well underway at Hartlepool United, with manager Craig Hignett admitting he already has one eye on 2019/20.

Hignett is keen to get as much work done as possible between now and the end of March, in order to ensure he does not have a busy summer.

Deals must be done by Thursday, March 28 in order for players to be registered, and play this current campaign.

Fraser Kerr, Gavan Holohan and David Edgar have all been signed in the last fortnight, with Hignett keen to add at least another couple of players this month.

Recruiting now is key to Pools’ aims next season, according to Hignett, who has his eyes on a National League play-off push.

“We are looking at next season in terms of recruitment and the like,” he said.

“In terms of football we’ve not written off this season off and we won’t allow that to happen.

“But anything off the pitch is with a view to next season. We want to get players in early, that way we won’t have such a big turnaround in the summer, the players know the training, their teammates and get time to adapt to the club and the league.”

Pools have blooded a number of youngsters this season with the likes of Kenton Richardson and Josh Hawkes getting extended runs in the first-team starting XI.

Expect that to be thing of the future, too, with an injection of youth being a key cog in the wheel as Hignett aims to drive Pools closer to those at the top of the National League tree.

“We have a young team and I want to go with young players next season, too,” said Hignett.

“I need players who want to learn – we don’t want players who come here with the attitude that they know it all.

“I want players who will come here for a few years, learn and develop and move on to play higher.

“We have a couple of new players in and we have done it to look at next season. I don’t want loads of players in this summer, maybe two or three so we don’t create upheaval.”