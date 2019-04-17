Craig Hignett faces Hartlepool United selection dilemma as midfielder is declared fit

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett faces a midfield selection dilemma ahead of Good Friday's visit of Halifax Town.

Having missed last weekend's 1-1 draw at Aldershot with an illness, Liam Noble has been declared fit to return to the first-team fold.

But the top scorer's return to the starting XI is far from guaranteed, with skipper Ryan Donaldson, in-form Nicky Featherstone and last week's goalscoring hero Gavan Holohan currently occupying the three central slots.

It remains to be seen whether Josh Hawkes provides Hignett with a further fitness boost.

Hawkes has missed the last two games with a thigh problem and will be assessed by the club's medical staff this week.

There is more positive news on the injury front with regards Carl Magnay and Conor Newton.

The club have confirmed the central defender, who is still officially club captain, is back training with the first-team squad and is said to be 'approaching fitness'.

It is unlikely he will be involved this weekend, but is thought to have a chance of making the squad for Monday's trip to Barrow, the penultimate game of Pools' National League season.

Magnay has been out since January with a knee injury, while Newton has also returned after a knee knock.

Fellow defender Aaron Cunningham and Luke Williams (both knee) remain on the injured list with the latter ruled out for the rest of the campaign.