Mark Kitching of Hartlepool United during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Bromley at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 17th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Ahead of the 2019-20 campaign it seemed as though Mark Kitching’s involvement could be limited at left-back after he played just 200 out of a possible 630 minutes in pre-season.

The loan signing of Romoney Crichlow-Noble from Huddersfield Town provided some added competition in the full-back position as Kitching failed to start the opening two National League games.

But now 10 games into the season, the 24-year-old has been been the subject of plenty of praise from his manager.

In association with Grand Central.

“Kitch is a totally different player this year,” admitted Craig Hignett.

“I think him and Kenton [Richardson] are, they both had really tough years last year losing their dads but they’ve come back with a different mentality and looked different players.

“Kitch is coming on and he’s not an old lad, he’s only just turned 24 so he’s only young and I don’t think he’s played a full season anywhere apart from last year with us.

“We brought Rom in and he started the first couple but since Kitch has got the shirt, he’s been terrific.

“You’re not the first person who’s said that to me about Kitch being a different player, because he is.

“He’s more positive, he’s getting into some really good positions, he’s been good with the ball, he breaks past people and his defending has been really good but he’s not the only one.

“We want to be positive going forward and I want people to break out quickly and he’s taken that on really well and that’s improved his game and he looks a better player because of it.

“We’ll make chances for everyone, Peter [Kioso] has scored from right wing-back so I’d like Kitch to get in which he does and have shots and score goals.