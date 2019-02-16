Craig Hignett hails perfect away day as Hartlepool United turn on the style at Boreham Wood

Craig Hignett believes Hartlepool United put in the perfect away performance as they put Boreham Wood to the sword.

A clinical Pools put four past their Meadow Park hosts, with Nicke Kabamba and Josh Hawkes both netting braces in the comprehensive win.

The result continued Hignett's unbeaten start to life back in the dugout at the Super 6 Stadium, and he admitted he was delighted with the performance on display in North London.

Particularly pleasing for the 49-year-old was a second half display which saw Pools place their hosts under some intense pressure.

"I would think so," said Hignett, when asked whether his side's showing resembled the perfect away showing.

"Coming here, it’s a tough place to come bit we got four goals and a clean sheet.

"I thought we attacked really well and kept the ball really well, in the second half particularly.

"In the first half we were a little bit hit and miss with the ball, a little bit panicky, but once we settled down and passed it we took control of the game.

"And in the end it was comfortable."

Hignett's first two results - a narrow win over Braintree and a hard-fought draw with Leyton Orient - lacked the style and conviction seen at Boreham Wood.

Nonetheless, the Pools boss was pleased could win in convincing fashion as well as doing the dirty side when required.

"In this league, you need to be able to do everything," he admitted.

"You need to be able to scrap, to battle and to keep the ball out your net.

"But you need to be able to attack and score goals as well.

"We’ve got all that. I see it in training week in, week out.

"In the second half, once we’d calmed down, passed the call and were a bit more composed on it, then we took control of the game and it was only us that we’re going to score.

"But at the other end, you need people who are willing to put their bodies on the line, head it and who have a desire to keep the ball out the net."