Craig Hignett identifies key Eastleigh threat ahead of Hartlepool United's National League clash

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett says he’ll have to keep a ‘close eye’ on Eastleigh striker Paul McCallum ahead of Saturday’s game.

Pools have just six games remaining of the National League season and Hignett is confident his side can deliver down south.

“It’s been a long hard season for us we’ve had a lot of things to cope with, we’re out the other side of it now, and we’re looking forward to the final six games," he said.

“They’re all testing and on any given day anyone can beat anyone in this league it’s such a mad league, we showed last week we can compete with the teams who are up there.

“I thought we dominated Wrexham last week, you know we’ll be going down to Eastleigh in good spirits a lot of confidence, Eastleigh are going really well I’m sure it will be a good game.”

Striker McCallum is currently the league's second top scorer with 22 goals so far in the campaign and Hignett knows just what he's capable of.

“Like I say on any given day, anyone can beat anyone, but they have got a threat, they like to get it wide and get the ball into the box and he is a threat.” said Hignett.

“He’s scored a lot of goals so we’ll have to keep a close eye on him, I’m not too worried about what they do I’m more concerned about how we approach it and what we do.”

Hignett is already looking ahead to next season. He is keen to use the remaining games as an indicator of where his squad is currently at.

He said: “I’d like to think the run we’re on we on we can go anywhere and give anyone a good game, I hope that’s gonna be the case against Eastleigh.

“But I know that there’s a lot of work to be done you know we’re not the finished article we want to improve we want to get better so we’ll be working towards that.”