Craig Hignett is the RIGHT man to lead Hartlepool United - Mark Maguire

Mark Maguire believes Hartlepool United have finally got the right man for the job in Craig Hignett.

The Pools chief executive is confident that after a crazy few weeks off the field, Hignett can finally start getting things right on it.

“From a personal perspective I am as confident he is the man to take us forward as can be,” said Maguire.

“He has all of the characteristics you’d want. And he will put everything he has possibly got into improving the team and the club.

“Players enjoy working with him - he has a good feeling about the place.

“But talk is cheap, results are all that matter for Craig and for us.”

Maguire describes Hignett as one of the club’s biggest assets, due to the passion he has for the Pools project.

Does it feel like moving the former Boro man from director of football to manager is putting that asset at risk? Maguire thinks Hignett is safer than ever.

“Craig is in a better position here than he would have been,” said Maguire, who admits the DoF role would have come under scrutiny in the summer.

“He is also in a better position than he would be at any other club. Where is there more security? The reality is he has more security as a manager here.

“He definitely has a chief executive here who thinks the world of him. He has got a better chance of making a success of it here than he has anywhere else.”