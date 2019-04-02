Craig Hignett keen for ex-Hartlepool United midfielder to STAY on first-team coaching team

Craig Hignett hopes to keep former Hartlepool United midfielder Antony Sweeney as part of his first-team coaching setup this season.

Since Hignett was reappointed Pools boss in January, Sweeney has been doubling up from his role with the academy, to work with the senior pros alongside Ross Turnbull and Ged McNamee.

And Hignett hopes it is an arrangement he can firm up ahead of next season.

FOR ALL THE LATEST HARTLEPOOL UNITED NEWS, CLICK THIS LINK



"Anyone who knows Sweens knows what he is like - he is enthusiastic, a good coach and has the club at heart," said Hignett, whose side host promotion-chasing Solihull Moors at the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday.

"I want to bring him on as a coach. This experience, working with the first team, will be invaluable for him.

"I want it to continue moving forward - he has slotted in brilliantly.

READ MORE: Hartlepool United takeover, 12 months on: Craig Hignett talks on and off-field progress, the financial cost of the deal & switching roles



"Sweens is a different set of eyes, he has different opinions. I want people like that. I don't want people who just agree with me all the time. We are both atttack-minded."

Tim Flowers brings his side to Hartlepool this week with a place in the Football League and the National League title on his mind.

For that reason, this is no time for Pools to experiment, according to Hignett - despite the fact he is keen to get the likes of Adam Bale and Gavan Holohan some gametime between now ans the end of the season.

READ MORE: Hartlepool United transfer latest: Pools to look elsewhere as move for ex-Middlesbrough midfielder shelved



"I won't experiment - I did it last time (in 2016) and we lost games," he said.

"We were trying to see if players are up to it and I have learned my lesson from that.

"I want to integrate the ones who we have brought and give them a taste of first team football. But my main focus is winning games."