Craig Hignett lays down a challenge to his Hartlepool United players ahead of their trip to Ebbsfleet

Craig Hignett has challenged his Hartlepool United side to piece together a strong run of form - as they look to earn an extended stay at the Super 6 Stadium.

Pools have failed to win back-to-back National League games since the start of September, but will see that run end if they can claim victory in tonight’s rearranged fixture at Ebbsfleet.

And Hignett - who remains unbeaten after returning to the dugout a month ago - has urged his players to build up some momentum and climb as high up the table as possible in the remaining weeks of the campaign.

Those remaining weeks could prove pivotal for the bulk of Pools’ squad who see their current contracts expire in the summer - and the significance of individuals playing for their futures isn’t lost on the club’s boss.

“Between now and the end of the season, regardless of the injury issues we have, we want to put a run together and get used to winning games,” said Hignett.

“We want to get as high up the table as we can, get as many points as we can and score as many goals as we can.

“From now until the end of the season is important for everyone.

“Everyone’s contracts are up as well, so they’re all playing for futures.

“We’ve got a really good mix at the minute, a really good atmosphere, and that has to continue.”

Inconsistency has blighted Pools’ progression this season, but recent performances have offered encouragement aplenty.

And while Hignett is happy with the mix of defensive solidity and attacking impetus shown by his side, he knows that must be sustained long-term.

“The mix is really good, the challenge is making sure that the mix is good week in, week out,” he added.

“This league is notoriously inconsistent, and that’s why players play at this level.

“There’s some terrific players here but because they don’t do it week in, week out - that’s the only reason they aren’t playing higher.”