Craig Hignett not focusing on returning ex-Pools striker Jake Cassidy ahead of Maidenhead United clash
Craig Hignett has insisted he won’t be focusing on the returning Jake Cassidy as his Hartlepool United side face Maidenhead United at York Road this afternoon.
The 26-year-old spent two seasons at Victoria Park between 2017 and 2019 before heading off on to loan spells with Maidstone United.
The striker, who once claimed Poolies created a bad atmosphere at the club, joined Maidenhead in a permanent deal this summer, and netted an opening day winner against Stockport.
Pools’ boss, however, isn’t focusing on the eight-time Wales under-21 international’s North East return.
"Yeah he scored the winner against Stockport, Hignett told the Hartlepool Mail. “You know what you’re going to get with Jake.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“He’s a hard-working player who’ll run about and he’s physical, will put himself about and is decent in the air.
“He’s a decent player for them but we won’t concentrate on others, it’s about what we do and trying to improve us.”
And Hignett is looking for a reaction from his squad after they lost the opening two games of the new National League season.
“I think the things with the ball are alright, the attacking bits, we get into some really good areas but we haven’t tested the keepers enough.
“Then at the back in midfield, we need to spot danger better than we have done. It’s only little things but we keep working and improving on them if we lock them down. We’ve got enough quality to win games - we’ll win plenty of games this season."