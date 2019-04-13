Craig Hignett offers update on Hartlepool United midfielder Gavan Holohan after lack of opportunities

Craig Hignett has offered an update on Hartlepool United midfielder Gavan Holohan.

The 27-year-old has made just three appearances - all of which have come off the bench -since moving to the Super 6 Stadium from Irish side Waterford.

But Hignett has confirmed that he will be handing the midfielder an opportunity to impress in the final weeks of the season, believing that Holohan is now ‘up to speed’ having impressed at Pools’ Peterlee training base.

While Holohan - and others - may be offered a chance to shine, Hignett has ruled out mass experimentation in the final weeks of the campaign, having already attempted some different shapes during his three months in the dugout.

“No,” said Hignett, when asked if he was keen to experiment in the final four games.

“We played a box in my first game here this time around, but it didn’t quite work so we changed it at half-time.

“I’ll be having a look at players, certainly.

“Gavan Holohan is one who has come into the football club and has done really well in training.

“He’s up to speed now, so he will definitely play between now and the end of the season. He’ll get some minutes.”