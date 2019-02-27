Craig Hignett on Hartlepool United's National League targets - this season and next

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett is refusing to set his players any National League targets this season - but next will be a whole different story.

Pools sit 12 points off the play-off places and nine above the bottom four in the fifth tier. Their only realistic aim this season is to try and break into the top 10 - at this stage that even looks like a tall order with the gap eight points to Ebbsfleet United.

Craig Hignett has lost just one of his five games during his second permanent spell in charge of Hartlepool United.

Hignett is not giving his players any specific targets this campaign. Next season, though, he wants his players to be right in the promotion mix.

"We can still win the next 11 and we will see what happens but seriously let’s see where we end up. I'm not setting any taergets," said Hignett.

"No target. Give every game a good go and see where we end up.

"We are not a millions miles away - I think we are three or four players away from where we want to be."

Losing off the back of four games unbeaten was a blow for Hartlepool - but there will be no knee-jerk reaction from Hignett, who thinks rest this week is as good as training ground work after a busy period of games.

"We have given the lads a break and a rest because the effort of late has been unbelievable," he said.

"We dust ourselves down, and prepare for the next game.

"We were a bit leggy and then lifted ourselves. We have had a go and I can’t question the effort and commitment and passion and the crowd saw 11 lads having a right go."

Reflecting back on the disappointment of the 2-1 Bromley loss, Hignett is refusing to dwell on the negative, backing his side to beat any team in the division ahead of the trip to Sutton United this weekend.

"Bromley came here and played really well. From our point of view I’m disappointed but we gave it a go second-half," he said.

"This was a disappointed result, but we can go places on any day and beat anyone – that hasn’t changed for me."