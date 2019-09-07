Craig Hignett on why scoring first in the National League is vital for Hartlepool United
Craig Hignett believes scoring first in the National League is key.
Hignett, ahead of tonight’s 7.30pm kick-off against Woking, said: “It’s important to get the first goal in this league.
“I was speaking to Barrow’s manager the other night who said they’d been ahead in five or six games so far and only had one point, it’s the opposite with us.
“We’ve gone ahead first in four games now and the Fylde game is the only one where we haven’t gone on to win it, we’ve got a draw but if the referee and linesman do their job properly and see a blatant offside then we win that game so I’m still a bit bitter about that one.
“I’m getting used to the officials in this league and we’ve just got to get on with it but the first goal is vital for us.”