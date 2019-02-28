Craig Hignett opens up on formation changes, leaving players out and Nicke Kabamba’s goal-laden start to life at Hartlepool United

Craig Hignett has revealed he’s putting into a practice lessons he’s learned from his first spell in charge at Hartlepool United after suffering his first defeat second time around.

The manager admits to making knee-jerk reactions on his managerial debut at Pools - but some time away from the club, and the game, has given him a totally different perspective on some aspects of management.

And Hignett, sacked by controversial chairman Gary Coxall in January 2017, hopes those harsh lessons learned will stand him in good stead this time around.

“The thing I’ve learned from last time is that instead of changing formation or players in a dip, just stick with what you know and what you have had results with then it will turn,” said Hignett, whose side travel to Sutton United this weekend.

“It’s all about players and if they believe in what you are telling them then they will be alright. But they won’t keep believing it if no-one is reinforcing it. You might lose games, but pick out the good points and get over why the reasons are you play that way and how you were successful with it.”

Change isn’t necessarily a force for good when it comes to players and formations is one thing Hignett adheres to nowadays.

He continued: “You can’t change formations week in, week out. Let’s try four at the back, no that’s not working let’s go three. Let’s go 4-3-3, 4-4-2 you can’t do that.

“This season if we got a new manager in who wants to play a completely different way to the other manager did then the players have to get used to that.

“You can be confusing and the players don’t know if they are coming or going, not knowing where they are and you can get lost for a bit until the message gets across.”

Work hard, perform well in training and on the park and the shirt is yours - that’s a message Hignett has been keen to get across to his Pools squad.

Luke Molyneux, who is pushing for a recall at Gander Green Lane, was a recent casualty to that ideal, with an injury seeing his own good form stunted, only to see the team continue to progress without him in it.

“If the team is going well and you have the shirt then it’s yours,” said the manager.

“Lads out the team can’t grumble about being out because those in the side have been doing well. They all have to bide their time.”

At this stage Hignett has very few decisions to make within his squad, with options limited due to injury and suspension.

And while there are players who Hignett would allow to leave within the Pools ranks, it’s just not an option on the table at present.

“There’s no departures happening,” he said.

“I’m concentrating on what we have here and they are doing pretty well.”

On the form of striker Nicke Kabamba, Hignett admits he’s been blow away by the striker, who he will look to tie down to a permanent contract in the summer.

“We are creating more chances and Nicke has come in to be a threat in the box - he’s mobile, he’s a target, he’s like a big Luke James, but no-one can do what he does,” he said.

“For a big lad, Nicke puts himself about.”